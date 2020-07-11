State Street Corp Buys 11,180 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.77% of RenaissanceRe worth $313,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 229.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,329,000 after acquiring an additional 794,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after acquiring an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

