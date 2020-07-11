State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,945 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Credicorp worth $344,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. AXA increased its position in Credicorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Banco Santander lowered shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.41. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $238.24.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

