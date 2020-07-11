State Street Corp Acquires 50,575 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.30% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $261,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $4,646,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 26.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $640,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 189.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.