State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $4.77 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

