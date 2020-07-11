State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,795 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 133.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,918,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,637 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

