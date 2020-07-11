State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 759 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.