State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.56 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $133.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

