State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Power Integrations worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $78,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $125.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

