State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 21,474 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1,348.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Insulet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $4,001,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Insulet by 89.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $207.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

