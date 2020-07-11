State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,750 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $39,879.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.