Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) versus Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Financial Analysis

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Torm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.80%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Torm.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers -0.99% 0.60% 0.29% Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16%

Risk & Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -410.56, suggesting that its share price is 41,156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Torm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $821.36 million 0.74 -$16.20 million $0.26 24.19 Torm $693.00 million 0.79 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Bulk Carriers.

Summary

Torm beats Star Bulk Carriers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

