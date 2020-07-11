Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

