Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.03).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.26), for a total value of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). Also, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Insiders acquired a total of 761 shares of company stock worth $176,230 over the last quarter.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

