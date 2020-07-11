Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 176.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $128.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,938.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

