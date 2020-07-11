Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPR stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 million and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.74. Springfield Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.95 ($2.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.08.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Sandy Adam sold 1,058,202 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £994,709.88 ($1,224,107.65).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.