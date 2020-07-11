Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 250 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

