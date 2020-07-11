Spirit of America Management Corp NY Invests $208,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,992,000 after buying an additional 317,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

Shares of CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

