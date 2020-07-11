Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

