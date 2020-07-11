Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 67 ($0.82) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 113 ($1.39).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 117.13 ($1.44).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.78).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

