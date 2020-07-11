Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,220 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 7,535 ($92.73) to GBX 8,220 ($101.16) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPX. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,770 ($95.62) to GBX 8,110 ($99.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price (up from GBX 8,900 ($109.52)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,900 ($84.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($91.07) to GBX 7,200 ($88.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,383.08 ($103.16).

SPX stock opened at £100.40 ($123.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,885.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,080.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,220 ($88.85) and a 52-week high of £102.10 ($125.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

