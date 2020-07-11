Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Trading Down 33.3%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 380,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 508,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

