South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on S32. HSBC lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on South32 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South32 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.48).

S32 stock opened at GBX 112.52 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.92. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.04 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.56 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.21.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

