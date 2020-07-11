Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd Sells 7,565 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heath Byrd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.73.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

