Snovian.Space Trading 33% Lower Over Last Week (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $537,139.01 and $3,439.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 368,329,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,187,941 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

