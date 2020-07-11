Smartpay (ASX:SMP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.31), approximately 58,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.02. The company has a market cap of $77.29 million and a P/E ratio of 64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.50.

Get Smartpay alerts:

In other Smartpay news, insider William(Bill) Pulver 548,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th.

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.