Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, Binance and C2CX. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $515,446.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.01969787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 541.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, ChaoEX, Binance, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

