Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SINT opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 250.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.