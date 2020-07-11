Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) versus WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Financial Analysis

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR $42.64 billion 0.46 $1.29 billion N/A N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.16 billion 7.94 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Sino Biopharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 3.03% 7.26% 2.74% Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 230,409 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in processing, merchandising, branding, and distributing palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseed products, such as soybean, rapeseed, groundnut, sunflower seed, sesame seed, cottonseed, corn, and rice bran oil products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, corn gluten meal and starch, corn germ meal, wheat starch, and bran and pollard. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distributing white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups, as well as molasses; the generation and sale of electricity; the manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; and the distribution of chemicals, as well as in ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules. The company's principal products also include Analgesic medicines, such as Kaifen injections and Zepusi Flurbiprofen Cataplasms; Orthopedic medicines, which comprise New Ossified Triol capsules and Jiuli tablets; anti-infectious medicines, including Tiance injections and Tianjie tablets; parenteral nutritious medicines, such as Xinhaineng and Fenghaineng fructose injections; respiratory system medicines, including Tianqingsule inhalation powder and Chia Tai Suke tablets; and anorectal medicines comprising Aisuping injections and Getai tablets. In addition, it develops medicines for liver, tumor, cardio-cerebral, analgesia, respiratory system, and orthopedic diseases; engages in the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; provides medical management consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, and distributes health food products, as well as is involved in optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products. Further, the company provides research and development, medical technology development, and outpatient and surgical procedure services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

