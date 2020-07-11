Siemens (FRA:SIE) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIE has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($114.61) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.88 ($126.83).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock opened at €108.00 ($121.35) on Thursday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($149.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €97.49.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.