Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €126.00 ($141.57) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.88 ($126.83).

Siemens stock opened at €108.00 ($121.35) on Thursday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($149.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.49.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

