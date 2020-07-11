Short Interest in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Declines By 7.7%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $381,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

