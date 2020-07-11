Short Interest in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declines By 8.1%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

