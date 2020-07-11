Short Interest in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Decreases By 7.8%

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Smart Sand by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 318.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SND opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

