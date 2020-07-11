Short Interest in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Decreases By 5.6%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOG.A stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Moog has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.72 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moog will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOG.A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

