Short Interest in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Decreases By 5.0%

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 73,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,483,000 after purchasing an additional 472,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Infosys by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,782,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 418,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE INFY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.