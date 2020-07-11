Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Declines By 5.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Express has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

