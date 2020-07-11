Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Drops By 6.0%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.03.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,556.28% and a net margin of 97.08%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

