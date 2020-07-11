Short Interest in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Declines By 6.1%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BASI opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.47. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider William D. Pitchford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 18,367 shares of company stock worth $81,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 1,338.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

