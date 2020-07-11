Short Interest in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Declines By 7.2%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 194,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.42. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AQB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

