Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Declines By 7.1%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

