Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Sessia has a total market cap of $741,376.53 and approximately $658,644.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,753,259 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

