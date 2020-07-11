SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGBAF shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SGBAF opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SES has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SES will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

