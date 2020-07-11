Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.20 ($2.11).

SRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price (up previously from GBX 160 ($1.97)) on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61), for a total value of £539,967.59 ($664,493.71). Also, insider David Eveleigh sold 102,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61), for a total value of £133,753.62 ($164,599.58).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 156 ($1.92) on Friday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

