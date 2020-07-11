SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 978 ($12.04) to GBX 878 ($10.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.24) to GBX 934 ($11.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 980 ($12.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 868.85 ($10.69).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 936.60 ($11.53) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 641.80 ($7.90) and a one year high of GBX 945.16 ($11.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 876.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 851.17.

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($76,936.56).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

