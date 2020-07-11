Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 2,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

