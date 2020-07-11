SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Financial Survey

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atrion alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atrion and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 1 4 0 2.80

SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 75.18%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atrion and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.55 $36.76 million N/A N/A SeaSpine $159.08 million 1.64 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -4.63

Atrion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 23.06% 15.57% 14.09% SeaSpine -26.93% -27.09% -21.61%

Summary

Atrion beats SeaSpine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.