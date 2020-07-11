SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (LON:SEIT) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.33), approximately 343,809 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.78. The firm has a market cap of $346.00 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

