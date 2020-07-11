SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,610 at Morgan Stanley

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,640 ($32.49) to GBX 2,610 ($32.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 2,950 ($36.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($38.03) to GBX 2,582 ($31.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($40.24) to GBX 2,539 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 2,310 ($28.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,557.11 ($31.47).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 2,930 ($36.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,971.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,927.19. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($42.64).

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($36.68), for a total transaction of £90,056.01 ($110,824.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

