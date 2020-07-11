SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.59 ($146.73).

SAP stock opened at €135.04 ($151.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($145.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €117.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.66.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

