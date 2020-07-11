Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 12,261 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 126,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 46,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

